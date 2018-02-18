× Whitecaps tickets go on sale this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some people are already looking ahead to summer and spring and getting their plans together.

If that is you, one option you have is West Michigan Whitecaps games.

Tickets for games go on-sale on Tuesday, February 20th at 10 a.m. for their 25th season.

A long with the first day of ticket sales, they will be set up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle on Tuesday.

They will have free popcorn and hot chocolate. They will also have a bounce house and a pitching mound for kids to see how fast they can throw.

The first 50 fans to get tickets at Rosa Parks Circle will also get a free t-shirt.

For more information, visit their website.