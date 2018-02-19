× 3 arrested after police bust Kalamazoo drug house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing weapons and drug charges after police in Kalamazoo executed a search warrant.

This happened late Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Park Street after police received numerous tips about drugs being sold from the home.

Two people with outstanding warrants were also arrested inside the home.

Police found drugs, a loaded pistol and a total of $5,000 in suspected drug money inside the home.

No names have been released.