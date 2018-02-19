3 arrested after police bust Kalamazoo drug house

Posted 4:55 AM, February 19, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing weapons and drug charges after police in Kalamazoo executed a search warrant.

This happened late Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Park Street after police received numerous tips about drugs being sold from the home.

Two people with outstanding warrants were also arrested inside the home.

Police found drugs, a loaded pistol and a  total of $5,000 in suspected drug money inside the home.

No  names have been released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s