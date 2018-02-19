Driver in Trump motorcade brought gun to the job

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man hired to drive a press van in President Donald Trump’s Florida motorcade has been briefly detained by the Secret Service for bringing a firearm to the job.

The weapon was discovered Monday during a security screening outside Mar-a-Lago as agents checked bags belonging to press and staff. The outside contractor hired to drive a van of journalists in the White House press pool was then pulled aside. He and the other drivers were not allowed to drive the vans on to the club grounds.

The Secret Service said in a statement Monday that the man lawfully possessed a gun that was prohibited in its jurisdiction. It said the incident was investigated with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger.