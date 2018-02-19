× Hudsonville Ice Cream brings an old flavor back to life

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream has brought back an old favorite, an original recipe made more than 70 years ago. It’s called the Creamery Blend Vanilla ice cream.

“You could eat it by itself, or you could make a really delicious [ice cream] sundae out of it,” said Hudsonville Ice Cream product development scientist Morgan Craig. “Or do some kind of ice cream concoction or milkshake or something delicious.”

The company’s products are made with cream and milk that comes from nearby farms.

The flavor was developed in the 1940s. Until it was recently reintroduced, it wasn’t on store shelves for a couple decades.

Craig said she’s excited to be a part of the team that has brought the flavor back to life.

“We really wanted to celebrate our heritage and plus it is a fantastic flavor. We have our classic vanilla which is delicious, but we wanted to offer something that was a little more indulgent.” said Craig. “Which makes it like a turbo boost of vanilla.”

And to celebrate, the company’s ice cream is also getting new packaging with more than just updated artwork, but also a foil seal.

“In this size container, I think we’re the only manufacturer adding that foil seal, that allows us to keep our freshness and keep it a little bit nicer, when people get it back to their freezers,” said Craig.

Craig said people who’ve had the Creamery Blend Vanilla flavor in the past, including the former owners of the company, have said it tastes exactly how they remember it and gave their stamp of approval.