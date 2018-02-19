Man’s body found on Ionia Co. road

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Portland man whose body was found Monday morning on an Ionia County road.

Nicholas Hoppes’ body was found at about 4:30 a.m. on northbound Charlotte Highway between Cutler and Peake roads, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Hoppes’ death is considered suspicious. They are investigating whether it was caused by a crash or by other means, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a release posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

