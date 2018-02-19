Take back your space: Why do we struggle with clutter?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are continuing our 'Take Back Your Space' series with Melissa Fortino, from Organized by Melissa. Monday, she addressed several topics to help you take back control.

Some of the top reasons Why People Struggle With Clutter:

*Anxiety - clutter creates anxiety but anxiety also makes it hard to tackle clutter

*Depression

*Negative Thought

*ADD/ADHD

*Busy Schedules

*Difficulty with decision making when it comes to one's own belongings

*PTSD

*Grief *

*Lack of sleep /Lack or exercise

How to Get the Whole Family on Board when it comes to organization:

*Start associating organizing with positive things like having more time to have fun instead of negatives like getting into an argument over disorganization.

*Create a reward system for those that pick up as they go, put things back in their homes & throw trash away right away.

*Explain that this is an all-hands-on-deck situation, everyone needs to pitch in & take responsibility.

*Show how being organized saves you money because you stop double, triple & quaduraple buying once the home is organized.

*This is about respect - respect of self, others, your shared home & for everyone's belongings. If you love something enough to keep it then it's worth taking good care of.

One thing a lot of people struggle with, all their Paperwork/Mail. Here is a system Melissa has to take control:

*Phase 1: Sort & Purge, keep only the paperwork that you Need, Use & Love

*Phase 2: Reorganization - 3 Step Paperwork Process Step 1 - Wall Hanging Inbox: For unopened mail, documents that haven't been read yet that are coming home from school, etc. Step 2 - In Progress Station: This is your To Do List in document form. Step 3 - File System: This is for documents that you need to keep for reference only once the action items have been taken care of.

*Phase 3: Walk-through - show anyone that uses these stations in your home what they are & how to use them. Make sure everything is clearly labeled.

