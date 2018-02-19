Wilder closing in on 2,000 career points at Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan senior point guard is just 52 points away from becoming just the 2nd Broncos to score 2,000 career points.

"It would be pretty cool" Wilder said. "I didn`t realize how close I was until somebody told me and just thinking back it`s not too many players who get to 2,000 points so that would be pretty cool."

Wilder tested the NBA waters last spring and received some great feedback, but was happy to return to WMU this year.

"I knew at the end of the day what we had coming back" Wilder added. "We had a good chance at winning the MAC championship and at the end of the day, I love the university and I love the team, my teammates. I knew I wanted to come back."

The school's all-time scoring record currently held by David Kool is not out of the question either, although Wilder would have to get hot down the stretch.

"When you talk to Thomas, all he wants to do is win" head coach Steve Hawkins said. "That`s the kind of person he is. That`s the kind of player he is. He just wants to win. He would gladly pass up any of that if we could just finish out the season strong, win games, get to Cleveland, and play well there."

Western will host Central Michigan Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at University Arena,