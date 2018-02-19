Woman dies in head-on crash while driving wrong way on I-75

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County and crashing head-on into a box truck.

MLive reports the crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday and closed the highway for several hours Monday morning.

Police say the Saginaw woman, who was not identified, was driving a pickup truck north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Zilwaukee Bridge when she hit the 25-foot Ryder truck, which was traveling southbound.

Police say the woman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Grayling man, was taken to a local hospital with a fractured leg.