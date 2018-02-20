Contents of former Lowell biodigester up for sale

LOWELL, Mich. – Want to own a smelly piece of recent Lowell history? Now you can!

The contents of the former Lowell Energy AD Plant will be for sale by auction next month.

The posting from Biddergy.com says the equipment has all been in operation recently and has either been decommissioned or “maintained in an idle position.” The company says that the technology can convert 4,000 to 8,000 tons of manure per year, 1.5 million gallons of wastewater, and other waste fats, oils and greases into methane that powers a generator.

The company says that previous “odor issues” from the plant were blamed on design flaws and “operator issues.”

If you place the winning bid for the equipment, you have to pick it up within 30 days.

See the posting here.