Doggie day care center forced to evacuate due to flooding in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. -- This week's flooding caused issues at a West Michigan doggie day care center.

The rising waters forced businesses along Clay Avenue to be evacuated Tuesday. However, blockades and flooded streets made it difficult for them to do so.

Among the businesses that were evacuated was The Well-Mannered Dog Center, where 31 dogs had to be moved.

"Clay Avenue has been flooded by Buck Creek so they wanted to evacuate as many people as possible," said owner Kathryn Snyder.

"We've cut temporary access with permission from MDOT to allow vehicles to exit that part of the off ramp from 54th st off 131," said James Carmody, Chief of Wyoming Police.

Two-by-two, the dogs were loaded in the back of a truck and taken to Snyder's home.

"And I had more dogs here than you could shake a stick at," said Snyder. She had all the pets in her back yard Tuesday.

Their families were notified so they could be picked up, but not before Snyder's house guests left their mark.

"I have muddy dogs tracking my house like crazy," she said.

There are still a few dogs in boarding at The Well-Mannered Dog Center and Snyder has access to them. She said to make sure to call ahead for future services there.

The facility can be reached at 616-258-7990.