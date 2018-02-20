× Founder of GR nature center to celebrate 91st birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To celebrate 50 years of being a part of the West Michigan community, the Blandford Nature Center is inviting families to join in on a special event on March 10.

The event will honor the founder of the center Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray who will also be celebrating her 91st birthday.

“Mary Jane is a local icon in our community,” said Jason Meyer, President & CEO. “Everywhere that Mary Jane goes, people remember her coming to their classroom when they were children. She’s made a deep and lasting impact on our community and it’s important to recognize the fact that Blandford literally would not have come into existence 50 years ago without her”.

The event is $50 which includes a pancake breakfast. Money from the tickets will towards funding the programs and services offered by the center.

The Blandford Nature Center is located at 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.