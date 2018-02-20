How to get the nutrients your body needs through salads and supplements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salads are a great way to build a healthy meal, but even then it can be easy to leave out some crucial, healthy ingredients and toss in some things that may not be nutritious. Plus it's nearly impossible to eat enough fruits and vegetable to get the daily recommended vitamins and minerals.

While Harvest Health Foods has everything people need for those tasty salads, their supplements are what can help keep people on the peak of health.

Todd went over to their store to learn more about their fruits, vegetables, and supplements.

Harvest Health Foods has three locations:

1944 Eastern Avenue, Grand Rapids

6807 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids

4150 32nd Avenue, Hudsonville

To learn more, visit harvesthealthfoods.com.