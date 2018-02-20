Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. LaughFest's Central Hub is now open with special hours leading up to the festival next month.

It's located at the shops at Mo-Div, on the corner of Monroe Center and Divisions Avenue in Grand Rapids. It's got everything people need to prepare for the funny fest, including show tickets, clothes, and other merchandise.

The money raised during LaughFest benefits the cancer and grief support programs at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

LaughFest runs March 8-18.

2. A non-profit is teaming up with a West Michigan school district to get students involved in sports, which is part of a plan to promote healthy lifestyles at an early age.

The Great Sports Great Kids program in Grand Rapids Public Schools allows elementary and middle school students the chance to play sports even if their parents can't afford it.

Most school districts don't provide elementary programs at all, and require students to pay. More than 150 students take part in the program each year playing 15 different sports, giving kids a change to meet new people and learn new skills.

To learn more about the program, click here.

3. An Apple leak may have provided some information about the upcoming iPhones.

A research note says the company could release three new phones modeled after the iPhone X- including a second generation iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus, and a cheaper LCD model.

The company is also reportedly working to improve its face sensor while reducing the size of the notch on the top of the device's screen. There could also be some changes in store for Apple's other products as well, with the report saying face ID may be added to the 2018 iPad Pro refresh.

So far, Apple has yet to confirm the rumors.

4. It's round, it's gold, but not something people would want to wear like an Olympic medal. Krispy Kreme and Hershey's have teamed up again to create a doughnut able to satisfy those salty and sweet cravings all in one mouth-watering pastry.

Krispy Kreme has created the Hershey's Gold Doughnut, featuring pieces of the first new bar released by Hershey's in 22 years.

The latest Krispy Kreme collaboration follows the release of the Krispy Kreme Reese's Doughnut featuring Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme filling in August.

The new Hershey's Gold Doughnuts will be available for a limited time beginning on Thursday at participating locations.

5. A West Michigan ice cream company that take pride in their locally made products is putting a new carton of ice cream on the shelves for the first time in decades.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing back an original recipe that's more than 70-years-old called "The Creamery Blend." It's a vanilla ice cream that was developed in the 1940's and until now, hasn't been around for decades.

To celebrate, Hudsonville's Ice Cream is also getting some new packaging.