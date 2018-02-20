New low-maintenance hair color techniques at The James Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people think that someone comes into the studio every day to do Leigh Ann's hair, but that's not true at all. Many of the ladies at the station rely on the talents of Megan Hislop from The James Salon to cut and color their hair to make everyday life that much more bearable.

Megan talks about the coloring and style techniques she uses at the salon, and how they can help women maintain their color without much maintenance.

To schedule an appointment with Megan, call The James Salon at (616)-776-6090. Also, find her on Instagram under @Hairkologist.