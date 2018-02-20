Remembering on the two year anniversary of Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 9:39 AM, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:57AM, February 20, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It's been two years since six people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting rampage that shook the Kalamazoo community.

6 victims killed in Kalamazoo rampage, from top left to right: Mary Jo Nye, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Lou Nye, Judy Brown, Mary Lou Nye, Tyler Smith, Richard Smith.

Richard and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were killed on the night of February 20, 2016 at two different locations. Tianna Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were also wounded.

Jason Dalton is awaiting trial for the crimes. The trial is expected to start in coming months.

Later on FOX 17 News, we'll have the latest on the upcoming trial, how one of the victims will be memorialized in a school library and how Tianna Carruthers is motivating others and spreading her message to the world.

 

 

