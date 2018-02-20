Report: Ohio 7th grader shoots self in school bathroom

Posted 10:58 AM, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, February 20, 2018

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (Fox 8) — Jackson Local Schools are on lockdown after a 7th grader shot himself in a school bathroom, according to police.

The district posted this message on its website after the incident:

“A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time. The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time. Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”

We'll have more details when they become available.

