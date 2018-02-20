Suspects in Kentwood armed robberies arraigned

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Two of the three people arrested in armed robberies at a Kentwood apartment complex have been officially charged.

Travis Smith, 24 , is charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Kendal Smith, 17, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

A third person, a juvenile, still has charges pending.

Kentwood Police say that the Smiths used Craigslist to place ads offering massages for cash at the Eastland Apartments, off of East Paris Avenue and 36th Street.  When the victims arrived, they would be robbed at gunpoint.  Police say there were five reports of armed robberies at the location.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information or a similar incident should call detectives at 616-656-6600.

