PLAINWELL, Mich. — Those living near Plainwell will no longer have to commute to Kalamazoo to grab a donut from Sweetwater’s Donut Mill, the franchise officially opened its new location at 554 East Allegan Street.

The soft opening began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and the company is inviting to community to come out to check out the new facility.

Stop in and buy donuts or call 269-225-1025 in advance to place an order.