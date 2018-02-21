All the way from NYC, Broadway GR announces ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You won’t have to travel all the way to New York City to catch one of the most popular musicals, Broadway Grand Rapids announced that “Hamilton” will debut on their stage in the 2019-2020 season.

The announcement came along with their 2018-2019 season line up.

In the 2018-2019 season the theater company will be featuring “Finding Neverland,” “School of Rock,” “On Your Feet,” “Waitress,” “Anastasia,” “Jersey Boys” and “The Book of Mormon.”

In a Facebook post made by Broadway Grand Rapids it states that subscribers from the 2018-2019 season will be able to purchase tickets to “Hamilton” first if they renew their subscription.

It is unclear when the tickets will go on sale to the public.