Go bargain hunting for local art at the Garage Sale Art Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bargain hunters can find one-of-a-kind forms of art for yard sale prices at the 22nd annual Garage Sale Art Fair in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

147 local and regional artists will fill two buildings with art like paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to meet the artists and talk about the art they're selling.

The event will be held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It cost $5 to get in, there is no charge for small children, plus there's free parking.

To learn more, visit GarageSaleArtFair.com.