KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Kalamazoo Christian beat Delton Kellogg 59-21 Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the SAC Valley title.

The Comets (10-0, 16-1) get 2 chances to win the crown outright starting Wednesday night hosting Galesburg-Augusta (1-9,4-14) in a makeup from February 9th.