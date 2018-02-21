× Man charged in crash that killed mom and son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been charged with two misdemeanors in a crash that killed a mom and her son last month.

The Kent County Prosecutor has issued two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death against Monty Parker. He was allegedly driving on U.S. 131 on January 7 when he struck a disabled vehicle killing Valery Arreola and her son Guillermo.

The charges carry a possible one-year jail sentences and $2,000 fine.

Parker’s first court appearance was not released.