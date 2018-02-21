MSP looking to recruit 100 new state troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police is still searching for 100 more recruits to complete their 135th Recruitment Class.

“We are actively hiring right now for the 135th trooper recruit school which is slated to begin August 2018,” said MSP Trooper Chris Gerard.

“We have really ramped up our recruiting efforts, we have some more full-time recruiters now across the state of Michigan to go out and get a little bit aggressive with these recruiting efforts and to really attract the best and the brightest applicants in the state of Michigan,” Trooper Gerard said.

You need to be at least 21 years old to apply, with no felonies and a clean driving record. You do not need a college degree just a high school diploma or a GED.

MSP Trooper James Pavwoski has undergone the nearly 10-month training and recruiting process and says although its demanding the hard work is worth it.

“It is a really, really rewarding experience,” Pavwoski said. “I have only been doing it a short time but I love coming to work. I don’t look at it as work, I look at it as ‘hey I get to go out, I get to do this and it’s what I have trained for’ and I just think it is a really rewarding career.”

On Wednesday, recruiters from MSP will be at Ferris State University for a criminal justice job fair and on Thursday they will be the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids for the Grand Valley State University’s job fair.

MSP will also be holding a recruiting event this Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church on North Westnedge Avenue.

Those wanting to learn more about becoming a Michigan State Police Trooper can visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs. ​