Trump considers concealed carry for teachers

US President Donald Trump takes part in a listening session on gun violence with teachers and students in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 21, 2018. Trump promised more stringent background checks on gun owners Wednesday as he hosted a group of students who survived last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has concluded an emotional meeting with students and parents affected by school shootings.

Trump offered his thanks to the teary-eyed group of about 40 in the State Dining Room, saying “the world is watching.”

Trump listened as parents called for arming trained school employees to react to shootings, and as one survivor delivered an impassioned plea to ban the rifle used by the shooter in last week’s massacre in Florida.

Trump told them, “There can be nothing worse than what you’ve gone through.” He says he’s exploring strengthening background checks and raising the minimum age for purchasing rifles.

Trump held in his hands a small notecard with a list of key points. Number five, the last one, read: “I hear you.”

