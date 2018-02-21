Two girls rescued from creek in Van Buren Co.

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two girls were rescued from a flooded creek in Van Buren County Tuesday afternoon.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that South Haven Fire crews rescued the two 12-year-olds when they were caught in about four feet of water. The girls were in the water for about twenty minutes.

South Haven Emergency Services posted that the girls were holding on to a tree in a ravine and the waters kept getting deeper and could not get back to dry land. Rescuers had to tether themselves to the girls to get back across the rushing water.

The girls were treated for hypothermia and are listed in good condition Wednesday.