KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Thomas Wilder scored 22 points and dished out 9 assists as Western Michigan topped rival Central Michigan 83-81 in overtime Tuesday night at University Arena.

Shawn Roundtree and Kevin McKay each scored 18 points for CMU.

Western will be at Ball State on Saturday and the Chippewas will be at MAC West leading Toledo.

WMU and CMU will play again March 2nd in Mount Pleasant.