Business offers help to people dealing with flooding

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A business on West River Center Drive in Comstock Park is looking to help those who are dealing with flooding at their homes.

M&W Inc. is allowing those in need to store their personal belonging and their vehicles in the business’ parking lot. They also said people can stop by if they need to charge their phones or even to use the bathroom.

The company made this decision as neighboring areas such as Abrigador Trail and parts of West River Center Drive are still closed due to flooding.