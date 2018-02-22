Ionia joins Newaygo in declaration of State of Emergency

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Higher temperatures and recent rainfall have caused water levels to rise and flooding to occur in Ionia county. The county’s office of Emergency have now declared a State of Emergency.

The State of Emergency went into effect on Thursday around 10 a.m.

The county decided to declare the State of Emergency because the damage from the flooding is straining the county’s resources and it may cause the county to need federal or state assistance.

Newaygo County on Wednesday also declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding.