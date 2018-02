Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hockey fans are invited to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins with man's best friends all for a good cause at the fourth annual Bring Your Dog Game.

Owners can bring their dogs to the game by purchasing both a human ticket and a dog ticket, with all the dog ticket proceeds going to the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.

While there are no more dog tickets available, there are still human tickets available for Sunday's game for $5.

For more information, visit griffinshockey.com/doggame.