Social-media threat prompts Belding Area Schools closure Friday
BELDING, Mich. — A social-media threat that began circulating in New Mexico earlier this week has prompted Belding Area Schools to cancel classes Friday.
That’s according to a series of posts the Belding Area Schools made on its Facebook page Thursday night.
- Belding Area Schools will be closed tomorrow. Chief Nelson has advised us to error on caution, and cancel school tomorrow. His department will continue to investigate who forwarded this social media post from New Mexico.
- Parents,I have been made aware of a threatening social media post. The threat is to BHS. However, after investigating, it appears to be a recycled threat from New Mexico.
- Hi All,
Thank you to the many of you who have reached out to us tonight regarding a very serious situation. Please know that the safety of our students is our number one priority. We are working through all appropriate channels to address the concern and verify all details. We will provide an update when one is available.
Thank you
I am still working with the Belding Police and the FBI to verify this is not meant for Belding.
I will keep you posted.
Sincerely,
Brent R. Noskey,
Superintendent,
Belding Area School