× Social-media threat prompts Belding Area Schools closure Friday

BELDING, Mich. — A social-media threat that began circulating in New Mexico earlier this week has prompted Belding Area Schools to cancel classes Friday.

That’s according to a series of posts the Belding Area Schools made on its Facebook page Thursday night.

Belding Area Schools will be closed tomorrow. Chief Nelson has advised us to error on caution, and cancel school tomorrow. His department will continue to investigate who forwarded this social media post from New Mexico.

Parents,I have been made aware of a threatening social media post. The threat is to BHS. However, after investigating, it appears to be a recycled threat from New Mexico.