Save big and redecorate your home with items from William’s Outlet

Posted 10:58 AM, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55AM, February 22, 2018

Once the snow melts homeowners get the itch to start tackling projects around the house, but renovating the house can get expensive. It doesn't have to be though, the William's Outlet has a ton of kitchen and bathroom items at such low prices that anybody can recreate a room in their home.

As if their prices aren't already great enough, the Williams Outlet is also having a huge sale going on right now.

Leigh Ann went down to their showroom to see the vanities, cabinets, and other quality items they have for sale.

The Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Northwest in Grand Rapids. For more information and locations, head to thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s