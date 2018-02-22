Third Annual Holistic Health Conference
Holistic health advocates, Kelly Hassberger, ND of Grand Rapids Natural Health, Chris Wheeler and Mary Johnson of 1Breath4All and a number of holistic health experts will help participants discover healing through self-care. Conference topics will include holistic therapies and practices that focus on the mind, body and spirit. Presenters will show how through nutrition, movement, bodywork, mindfulness, and spirituality, one can cultivate an enriched, healthy and inspired life.
This year’s event will take place over two days, Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Wege Ballroom (Aquinas College) at 1607 Robinson Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49506. For hours and registration, contact Kelly Hassberger or visit http://www.inspiredlifegr.com
