Companies encouraged to get fit in the West Michigan Walking Challenge

Terryberry is once again challenging area companies to get fit for their second annual West Michigan Walking Challenge.

The Walking Challenge is a six-week challenge designed to get employees up and moving. Throughout the challenge there will be prizes given out to the organizations with the best participation, the greatest average number of steps, as well as other awards for individual members.

Last year more than 50 companies took part in the challenge, now Terryberry expects nearly 100 West Michigan companies to join in on the challenge.

Depending on the size of the company, registration cost can range from $150 to $350. A percentage of the proceeds from the Walking Challenge will go to the Grand Rapids Heart Walk.

The challenge runs from April 16 to May 17.

Registration ends on March 21. Head to workplacewalkingchallenge.com to sign up.