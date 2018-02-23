Ex-Michigan teacher sentenced to jail in prostitution case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-Michigan middle school band teacher acquitted in 2002 of sexual conduct involving a student has been sentenced to six months in jail in a separate case for attempting to engage a minor for prostitution.

The Lansing State Journal reports that 60-year-old Jeffrey Howenstine learned his punishment this week after pleading guilty in January in an agreement with prosecutors. Under the deal, charges including engaging the services of a minor for prostitution were dropped.

The ex-Lansing teacher was charged last year related to a sex-trafficking ring that also ensnared the area’s former prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III. Dunnings served 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct and solicitation.

Howenstine was acquitted in 2002, after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.