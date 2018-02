Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Anita! She's a sweet and gentle 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. It takes a few minutes upon meeting someone to let her wiggly personality shine. She would do best with other dogs that allow her space when needed, and would enjoy going come with respectful children.

For more information on Anita or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.