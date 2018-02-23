× Germany upsets Canada in hockey semifinals

(AP) – Germany has upset Canada 4-3 in the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before battling back to cut the deficit to one in the third period Friday. Canada played the second half of the game without goal-scorer Gilbert Brule, who was ejected for a brutal hit to the head of Germany’s David Wolf at center ice.

Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager all scored for Germany.

Kevin Poulin started for Canada because of a shoulder/collarbone injury to No. 1 goaltender Ben Scrivens. Poulin allowed four goals on 15 shots but was less to blame than Brule and other players who took several undisciplined penalties.

Germany will play the Russians in the finals Sunday.