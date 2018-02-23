Germany upsets Canada in hockey semifinals

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Germany celebrates after defeating Canada 4 to 3 during the Men's Play-offs Semifinals on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(AP) – Germany has upset Canada 4-3 in the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before battling back to cut the deficit to one in the third period Friday. Canada played the second half of the game without goal-scorer Gilbert Brule, who was ejected for a brutal hit to the head of Germany’s David Wolf at center ice.

Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager all scored for Germany.

Kevin Poulin started for Canada because of a shoulder/collarbone injury to No. 1 goaltender Ben Scrivens. Poulin allowed four goals on 15 shots but was less to blame than Brule and other players who took several undisciplined penalties.

Germany will play the Russians in the finals Sunday.

