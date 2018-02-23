Kalamazoo River hits new record high; volunteers needed for sandbagging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo River has surpassed its record height and is expected to keep rising.

The city says that the river level hit 11.25 feet Friday morning, surpassing the record set in 1947 of 10.94 feet. The river is expected to keep rising and hit a level about 11.4 feet in the next 24-36 hours.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents who have been displaced by the flooding at the Oshtemo Grange Hall at 3234 N. 3rd Street in Oshtemo Township. Anyone needing assistance can call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or if it is an emergency, call 911.

Access to Borgess Hospital is being maintained via Sprinkle Road to Gull Road and by Patterson to Riverview Drive. Other sections of Riverview Drive and Kings Highway have been closed.

Volunteers are also needed to fill sandbags at the Edison Neighborhood Association at 816 Washington and at the Washington Square Apartments at 710 Collins Street.

Current information can be found at www.kalamazoocity.org/alerts.