MSP: Vicksburg man fatally struck along US-131 in Martin Twp

Vicksburg man fatally struck along US-131 in Martin Twp

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old Vicksburg man was killed in a crash on U.S.-131 late Friday afternoon in Martin Township.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., near the Martin exit, Mile Marker 55. The MSP Wayland Post says in a news release the man was traveling southbound and then parked his vehicle off the shoulder of the expressway. Witnesses told troopers the man got out of his vehicle and walked near oncoming traffic. He was then hit by a semi-truck.

State Police say first responders arrived on the scene and attempted First Aid, but to no avail: he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is not immediately available after such accidents, so police have time to notify the victim’s family.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Assisting MSP at the scene were responders from the Martin Township Fire Department and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.