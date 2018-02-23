Officials warn residents of rising water levels after spillway dam fails

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Barry County Emergency Management Department is warning residents that live down stream from the Irving Road hyrdo plant to watch the water levels around their homes as the spillway dam has reportedly failed.

Authorities said they are monitor the situation and the rising waters but want residents to be aware of the situation.

The damage and dam will be assessed later this morning.

The river dam wasn’t affected by this break just the spillway dam, the department reported.

A shelter for those facing high flood waters is open at 320 West Woodlawn Avenue in Hastings.