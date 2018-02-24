A mostly cloudy sky as flooding continues in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy sky with above average temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain showers will hold off until late this evening with light scattered showers any time after 11p.m. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out.

We look at gain around a quarter of an inch of rainfall, but it will not cause any major impacts on the flooding problems occurring around West Michigan. Numerous river flood warnings remain in place around town as it takes several days for water levels to come back down after cresting.

West Michigan can expect to have mild temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday, but temperatures will drop through the day on Sunday as colder air behind our next system wraps around into town. Winds will be gusty with a breeze sometimes upwards of 40 mph especially in the early morning and afternoon hours on Sunday.

West Michigan will take a break from the rain to start the work week giving us some partly cloudy skies and sunshine for a couple days. We remain with above average temperatures in the upper 40s and 50 in the middle of the work week. Another round of more impactful rainfall arrives late in the week.