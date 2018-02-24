× Caledonia residents alerted to concerns with dam on Thornapple River

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents near the LaBarge Dam on the Thornapple River were notified Friday night about flooding risks and warned that there are concerns about the integrity of the embankment around the dam.

Kent County officials say that crews installed a membrane to help shore up support around the dam at 84th Street in Caledonia Township Friday. Firefighters went door-to-door letting residents know about the situation.

Jack Steward, the Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator says that the dam appears to be holding up, but further inspections will happen Saturday.

The Kent County Health Department has issued two orders asking for residents to stay away from floodwaters. One is a “no-contact advisory” because flood waters can carry bacteria and run-off from fields and parking lots. The Grand River is also closed to recreational use in the Grand Rapids city limits.