Flood waters reach site of Beer Festival

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Flood waters are lapping at the edges of what would have been the Michigan Winter Beer Festival.

The festival postponed this weekend's event to March 3-4 after forecasts this week of major flooding along the Grand River in Comstock Park.

Flood waters just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday had risen to take over a portion of the parking lot at Fifth Third Ballpark where the event is held. Other areas and driveways were also underwater. The river is expected to crest later on Saturday.

140 Michigan breweries and brewpubs are expected at the festival. Anyone with tickets this weekend can use them on March 3 and 4.