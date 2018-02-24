Flooding cuts power for many in NW Indiana, SW Michigan

Posted 11:53 AM, February 24, 2018, by

Photo from Coast Guard Station St. Joseph

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A utility that serves communities in Indiana and Michigan says roughly 1,000 customers still have no electricity due to flooding.

The actual number of people affected would be higher because of household size.

Indiana Michigan Power says service won’t be restored until local inspections are completed. It didn’t offer a time or day. The utility’s service area includes South Bend, Elkhart and other communities in northwestern Indiana as well as southwestern Michigan.

The utility said Saturday it continues to monitor six dams on the St. Joseph River. The region has been inundated with rain and melting snow.

