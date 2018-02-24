The win moves Hope to 26-1 on the year and also earned them an automatic bid to the NCAA DIII National Tournament.
Hope Women Top Trine in MIAA Finals
-
Hope Women Advance to MIAA Finals
-
Trine Hands Hope Women First Loss
-
Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday
-
Riley Lewis leads Hope past Olivet, into 1st place tie in MIAA
-
Hope Men Share MIAA Title
-
-
Hope tops Kalamazoo, remains in 1st place tie in MIAA
-
Hope comes back to win 77-72
-
“Ask an Athlete” – Dante Hawkins
-
Calvin’s Derrick DeVries thriving since joining the starting lineup
-
Spoiler Alert – Men’s Olympic Hockey Results
-
-
Rockford Girls Win 67-52
-
Czechs eliminate US in shootout in Olympic quarterfinals
-
South Christian tops Covenant Christian in battle at Calvin College