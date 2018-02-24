Hope Women Top Trine in MIAA Finals

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope women's basketball overcame an 8pt deficit at the half to come back and beat Trine 68-62 in overtime in the MIAA Tournament Finals at Devos Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The win moves Hope to 26-1 on the year and also earned them an automatic bid to the NCAA DIII National Tournament.

