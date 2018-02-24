× Kent County declares Local Emergency due to widespread flooding

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners has declared a Local State of Emergency due to widespread flooding in the county. It’ll remain in place for up to seven days, unless renewed.

Commission Chairman James Saalfeld signed the declaration Saturday. It cites severe damage, injury and imminent threats of loss of life or property.

The statement also says “extraordinary measures” must be taken to alleviate suffering, and to protect or rehabilitate property.

The emergency declaration activates the Kent County Emergency Operations Plan and the county’s Emergency Operations Center for coordination and control of the National Incident Management System. The Emergency Operations Plan directs the county response-and-recovery measures to best use the local resources available.

The declaration took effect immediately after signed, and was filed with the Michigan State of Police Emergency Management Division, Michigan State Police/Rockford Post, and the Kent County Clerk.

Kent County says “Emergency Management and first responders are remaining extremely vigilant.”