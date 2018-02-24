× Lowell records 4th largest flood in its history

LOWELL, Mich. – Water levels at Lowell have peaked in what is now the city’s 4th largest flood in recorded history.

City Manager Mike Burns made the announcement Saturday afternoon. He says the river has hit its peak at “moderate” flood levels and won’t start going down until overnight.

He says the city has probably seen the worst of this event, but it wasn’t as bad as 2013.

Burns said there were no major incidents overnight, except for one drunk driving arrest that occurred when a driver tried to go around a barrier at a flooding road.