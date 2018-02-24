× Robotics competition moved to Grandville due to flooding at MSU

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A robotics competition that was set to take place at Michigan State University on Sunday will now be in West Michigan due to flooding.

The VEX Robotics State Championship will be held Sunday at Grandville High School starting at 9:15 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say that due to flooding at MSU, they had to move the competition.

The event will feature competitors from 48 high schools and 28 middle schools from around the state.