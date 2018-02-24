Robotics competition moved to Grandville due to flooding at MSU

Posted 12:17 PM, February 24, 2018, by

Photo from VEX Robotics Competition

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A robotics competition that was set to take place at Michigan State University on Sunday will now be in West Michigan due to flooding.

The VEX Robotics State Championship will be held Sunday at Grandville High School starting at 9:15 a.m.  The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say that due to flooding at MSU, they had to move the competition.

The event will feature competitors from 48 high schools and 28 middle schools from around the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s