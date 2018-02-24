West Michigan native UFC fighter returns home

Posted 9:00 AM, February 24, 2018

SPARTA, Mich. — Seasoned martial arts and UFC star Cody Stamann has returned home.

He will be doing a meet-and-greet with fans Saturday before heading to Las Vegas for his next fight.

Stamann will be at the Cellar Brewing Company in Sparta today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

He will meet his fans, take pictures and sign autographs.

Since Stamann is a life-long Grand Rapids resident, the Cellar Brewing Company will be serving a special beer on tap during his meet-and-greet event that he personally named.

There will be other food and drink specials available as well.

The first 200 fans will receive a free picture of Stamann that he will sign.

