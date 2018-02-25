Cornerstone Falls Shorts of WHAC Conference Title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Cornerstone men's basketball team lost a close battle falling 90-89 against UM Dearborn on Saturday in the WHAC Conference Semifinals.

Despite the loss, the Golden Eagles have already secured a bid to the Division 2 National Tournament.

