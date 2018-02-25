× Crews investigate rollover crash on Burton Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews were called to a one vehicle rollover-crash on the city’s SE side.

It happened in the 2700 block of Burton Street SE in Grand Rapids late Sunday night.

According to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, a black sedan was traveling east on Burton, lost control and rolled. Officials say it struck the power pole, snapping it off. It was also detached from the ground, knocking out the power to the twp homes directly next to it.

A female driver and an infant sustained minor injuries.